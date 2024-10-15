Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,626 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after buying an additional 216,985 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

