Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,854 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 180.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 504.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $125.34.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

