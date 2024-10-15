Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,081 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.39 and its 200-day moving average is $314.33. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

