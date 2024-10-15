Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 7,713 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.
Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
