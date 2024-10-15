Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 7,713 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after acquiring an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

