Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 3,892 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Reliance worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.40. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

