Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.