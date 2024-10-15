Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

