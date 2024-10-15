Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 58,362 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,362 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

