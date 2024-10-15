Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 1,744,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,559. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.