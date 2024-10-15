Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.86. The company had a trading volume of 211,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average of $296.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $320.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

