Watershed Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.86. The company had a trading volume of 211,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average of $296.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $320.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.