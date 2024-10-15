Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 142.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,062 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

