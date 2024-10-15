Watershed Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 874,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,607. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.