Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after purchasing an additional 507,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,698. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.