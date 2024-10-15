Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $346,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7 %

CNM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 1,036,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

