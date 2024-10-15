Washington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 0.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $914,080,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Centene by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,799,000 after acquiring an additional 832,318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after buying an additional 636,683 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,838,000 after buying an additional 416,003 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. 3,767,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

