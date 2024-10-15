Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,200 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $556,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,555. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average is $231.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

