Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,100 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of Solventum stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.