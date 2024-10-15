Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Walmart by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 167.5% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 205.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,187,270. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $657.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

