von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $21.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,843. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

