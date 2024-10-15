von Borstel & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. PACCAR makes up approximately 0.4% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $88,437,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3,636.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 546,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after purchasing an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $51,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

