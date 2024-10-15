von Borstel & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 6.2% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,062. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

