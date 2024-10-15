Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.