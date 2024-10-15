VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 116 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $239.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

