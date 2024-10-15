VitalStone Financial LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,322,000 after buying an additional 258,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

