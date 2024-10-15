Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

VSTO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 799,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $800,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

