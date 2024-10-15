Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 17801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Victory Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

