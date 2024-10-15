Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

