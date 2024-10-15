Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

