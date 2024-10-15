Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $28,035.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,997.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00550323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00101264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00234342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00074133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,481,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

