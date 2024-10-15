Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Update

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 40,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

