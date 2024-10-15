Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -159.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.