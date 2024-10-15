Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 1,430,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,894. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

