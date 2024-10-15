Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

