Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

