Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

