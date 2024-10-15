Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

