Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

