Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $240.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

