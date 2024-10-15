Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. 541,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

