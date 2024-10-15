Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $265.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.33.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.824 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.