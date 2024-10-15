Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.55 and last traded at $269.37, with a volume of 35747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.