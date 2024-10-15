Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,570,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,285 shares.The stock last traded at $59.64 and had previously closed at $58.97.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
