Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,570,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,285 shares.The stock last traded at $59.64 and had previously closed at $58.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

