Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 10.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after purchasing an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 758,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

