Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $8.04 on Tuesday, reaching $599.84. The company had a trading volume of 217,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

