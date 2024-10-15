Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 3.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,501. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day moving average is $270.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

