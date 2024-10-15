Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is First Pacific Financial’s Largest Position

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

