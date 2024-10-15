Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,001,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.