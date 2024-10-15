Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.01. 5,270,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

