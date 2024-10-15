VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stake Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 107,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,837,000.

BIZD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

