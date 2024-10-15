USDB Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. USDB has a total market cap of $229.81 million and $9.03 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00257404 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 229,760,771 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 229,821,208.46015716. The last known price of USDB is 1.00270773 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,586,145.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.