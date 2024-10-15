UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.93. UP Fintech shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 5,091,208 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.93.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

